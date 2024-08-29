Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 48,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 82,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

POR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. 193,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

