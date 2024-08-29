Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,713 shares of company stock worth $6,773,522. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.01. 219,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,662. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average is $149.05.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

