Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,883,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,424 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $45,104,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE INVH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,104. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

