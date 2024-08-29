Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after buying an additional 4,339,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EQT by 4,680.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,034 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $75,387,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EQT. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

