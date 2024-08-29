Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.36. 455,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,717. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

