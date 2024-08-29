Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 182.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 1,047,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

