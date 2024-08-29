Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.65.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.03. 94,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,146. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.79, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.39.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.