Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 33,040,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,968,000 after buying an additional 21,720,091 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,641,000 after buying an additional 15,908,536 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $92,644,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $23,769,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITUB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 10,134,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,584,070. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

