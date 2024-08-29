Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 863,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 97,010 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

WMB traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

