Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $68,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 158,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 398.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 52,262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,124. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

