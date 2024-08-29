Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,584,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,827 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.62. 550,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

