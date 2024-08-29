Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,571. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

