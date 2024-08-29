Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $802,502.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,172,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $8.77 on Thursday, hitting $244.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,347. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.45 and a 200-day moving average of $317.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

