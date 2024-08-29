Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

ZBRA stock traded up $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $347.72. 149,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

