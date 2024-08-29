Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.84 and its 200 day moving average is $213.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

