Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,387 shares of company stock worth $20,503,110 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $212.73. 141,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,665. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.