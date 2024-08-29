Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.36. 452,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $423.35.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 target price (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

