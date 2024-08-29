Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $73.73. 6,538,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,291,640. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

