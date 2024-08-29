Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 63 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 515.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $1,390,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.20. The company had a trading volume of 349,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,287. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $193.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.