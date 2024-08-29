Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 246.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

