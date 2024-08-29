Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $126.42. 290,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.