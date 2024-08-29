Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,903 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.52. 2,186,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,317,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

