Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,316 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.15. 1,269,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,342. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
