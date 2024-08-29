Whittier Trust Co. Sells 92 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $3,125,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,049. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.77. 183,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,118. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $176.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average is $149.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.