William N. Springer Sells 2,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.54. The company had a trading volume of 516,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $179.23.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Barclays lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after purchasing an additional 810,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after buying an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after buying an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

