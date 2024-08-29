Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WGO. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

WGO opened at $59.62 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 7,188.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.