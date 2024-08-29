WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. 2,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.
About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF
WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.
