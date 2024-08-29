Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.93. 2,736,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,798,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. New Street Research cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

