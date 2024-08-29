WOO Network Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $307.06 million and $8.57 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
WOO Network Token Profile
WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,227,453,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,924,511,530 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is woo.org/blog/en.
WOO Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.