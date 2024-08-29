Wrapped XDC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123,817.89 (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $123,817.89 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 264,960,453 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 264,831,249.88354462. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02598883 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $7,003.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

