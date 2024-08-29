WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of WUXAY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,311. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

