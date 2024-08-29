WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
Shares of WUXAY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,311. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.
About WuXi AppTec
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.