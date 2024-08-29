Xai One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.10 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. Xai has a total market capitalization of $122.01 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xai has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,267,199,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,416,787 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,266,060,774.904211 with 595,277,816.7973859 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.19910777 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $20,194,994.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

