Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $18.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPOF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 4.2 %

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $612.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

