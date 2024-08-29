Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 255,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 758,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Roth Capital upgraded Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 647,743 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 74.3% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,587 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 148,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

