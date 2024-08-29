Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $311,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $133,945,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 1.0 %

XYL traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.81. 422,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

