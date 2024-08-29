Zacks Research Comments on Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilltop in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilltop

Hilltop Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,716 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.