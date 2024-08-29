Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Down 49.5% in August

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.0 days.

Zeon Stock Performance

Shares of ZEOOF remained flat at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. Zeon has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.68.

Zeon Company Profile

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

