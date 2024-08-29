Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 825 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $948.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,237. The company has a market cap of $901.88 billion, a PE ratio of 139.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $888.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $818.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.