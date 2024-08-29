Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 825 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $948.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,237. The company has a market cap of $901.88 billion, a PE ratio of 139.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $888.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $818.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.