Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5998 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONL traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. 19,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61.

