Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6219 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $27.67.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

