Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3911 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

ZIONP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $24.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

