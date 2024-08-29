ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 126.2% in August

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the July 31st total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,778.0 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

ZTE stock remained flat at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. ZTE has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

