Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 132,340 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,340 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $26,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.6 %

Newmont stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,668,849. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Bank of America upped their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.