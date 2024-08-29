Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 16,677 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in CVS Health by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.96. 9,180,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,199,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

