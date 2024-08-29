Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,321 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 230.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,966,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3,599.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 485,540 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after acquiring an additional 366,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ResMed by 1,844.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,506,000 after purchasing an additional 179,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,437. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.29. 591,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $246.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.