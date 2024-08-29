Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 69,235 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 291.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,235 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Qorvo worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.87. 1,451,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

