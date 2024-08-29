Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.86. 8,780,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,066,722. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

