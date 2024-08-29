Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,535 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,541,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 129.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,153,000 after buying an additional 412,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in MSCI by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,469,000 after buying an additional 246,781 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $114,836,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $91,748,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $582.09. 378,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.83. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

