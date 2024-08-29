Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 67,423 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,423 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.98. 3,141,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,828. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.