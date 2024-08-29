Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,639 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marriott International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 192.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.42.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.37. 1,954,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,084. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

